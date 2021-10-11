A teacher attacked by a student in the middle of a class in Seine-et-Marne: what we know

A teacher was pushed around and knocked over by one of her students in class. The violent scene was filmed by a student and posted on social media this weekend. The altercation took place Friday at Jacques-Prévert high school in Combs-la-ville in Seine-et-Marne.
On the video filmed by one of his comrades we can see a student heading for the door to leave class, his teacher is opposed to it, blocking the path. But the young man forces the passage and manages to open the door, violently throwing the teacher to the ground under the laughter of some students …
A complaint soon to be filed
A scandalous scene for the mayor of the city Guy Geoffroy:
“This act is absolutely unspeakable. We do not have to exert violence on his teacher who is the act of an individual whose behavior is unacceptable. The hypothesis of casting shame on an entire high school, its students and its teachers is just as unacceptable “.
The young man was removed from the establishment pending disciplinary advice but for Jean-Rémi Girard of the National Union of High Schools and Colleges, we must go further:
“We hope for an exemplary sanction against the student who attacked but also against the one who filmed it, which is totally illegal.”
The student also risks legal proceedings, the rectorate has already announced its intention to file a complaint.
