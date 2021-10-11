a teacher violently jostled by a student in a high school in Combs-la-Ville

Friday, at the Jacques-Prévert vocational school in Combs-la-Ville, in Seine-et-Marne, a student caused the violent fall of his teacher. The academy has promised to file a complaint. This Monday, the unions are calling for heavy penalties against the aggressor and the student who filmed the scene.

The scene took place on Friday, between the walls of the Jacques-Prévert vocational school in Combs-la-Ville, in Seine-et-Marne, and was filmed. The video shows a student, standing, clearly determined to leave the room before the end of the lesson. Her teacher opposes it and blocks her passage, blocking her body in front of the classroom door. An exchange follows. “Stay there!”, Launches the teacher first, who hears her pupil answer: “Wallah, push yourself!”. “Yacine, you are at school!” She continues, trying to bring her interlocutor to reason.

The student – schooled in terminal according to our information – does not stop in front of the obstacle and violently opens the door, pushing the teacher who collapses to the ground – under the laughter of some of the aggressor’s comrades. He now faces heavy penalties, both academically and judicially.

Prohibition of access to the establishment

The academy of Créteil underlined in a press release written on Saturday that the head of the establishment had been immediately warned, immediately dealing with the situation, providing assistance to his teacher, currently accompanied, in particular at the physiological level. This also benefits from the functional protection: a provision of legal aid open to any public official who is the victim of an offense in the performance of his duties.

The pupil was notified of his ban on entering the establishment as a precautionary measure. Things will probably not end there. A disciplinary council must be convened, while the victim’s colleagues have claimed “trivialized time” in order to “reflect”.





Towards heavy penalties

The pupil is naturally exposed to heavy disciplinary but also legal sanctions. In its press release, the academy of Créteil promises: “In accordance with the policy of firmness followed by the national education in these circumstances, a complaint will be quickly made.” By who? Sunday, the rectorate told us that if the teacher did not file a complaint, the administration would.

Jean-Rémi Girard, president of the National Union of high schools and colleges, pleaded with BFMTV so that we are also interested in the case of the student who saw fit to film the dispute and then the aggression: “We hope obviously an exemplary sanction against the student who assaulted but also a sanction against the student who filmed since it is perfectly prohibited! “

“Not an establishment that makes the headlines”

The academy further underlined that the director of the national education services of Seine-et-Marne would travel this Monday morning to the Jacques-Prévert high school. The teachers’ union of SNES also mentioned the profile presented by said high school, explaining that it was not particularly difficult, although, like many professional establishments, it is regularly the scene of incivility.

The mayor of the city, Guy Geoffroy, is a principal by training. A specialist in vocational education, it was he who even founded the Lycée Jacques-Prévert forty years ago. “It is not an establishment which makes the headlines, fortunately. It is a good establishment”, he explained at the microphone of BFMTV. “I hope that the disciplinary council adopts the greatest firmness with regard to this student who had this totally unacceptable behavior,” he added.