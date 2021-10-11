a terrible figure sums up the last fiasco of Neymar in selection

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 jerseys 2021/2022

We told you about it last night, Brazil stalled against Colombia last night during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers (0-0). The Seleçao were not able to deceive a great David Ospina and especially could not count in this company on Neymar. The PSG striker, once again very disappointing, found himself at the center of all criticism.

30 balls lost in the match!

It must be said that the Brazilian, in the continuity of very disappointing performances with the club of the capital, delivered a very pale copy which can be summed up in particular by one statistic: Neymar lost no less than 30 balls during the meeting! A particularly high standard, even for a Neymar whose game is particularly at risk.

Fortunately for him, Neymar was able to count on his coach Tite to come to his aid. “Neymar played well in a context in which he was very well marked, sometimes with two players. Maybe we expect him to do exceptional things all the time and at all times make a difference, ”said the Brazilian coach.



