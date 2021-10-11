academic accused of transphobia denounces “harassment” campaign

The teacher expressed her “fears for the future” and expressed her fear of being forced against her will to leave academia.

A British philosophy teacher, accused of transphobia because she believes that people cannot change biological sex, denounced the “harassment” to which she is the subject, the threats she suffers causing fears for her safety.

“Since the start of the week, I have been subjected to a campaign of harassment, designed explicitly so that I am fired because of my academic point of view,” denounced Kathleen Stock, of the University of Sussex (south of the England), in a text published on its website on Sunday.

“Culture of fear”

In this statement, read at an event on Saturday which she had to give up due to the controversy, she denounced the fact that over the past ten years, social networks “have allowed a few students with totalitarian tendencies to have a disproportionately frightening effect on others “.





Speaking in The Sunday Times, the 48-year-old scholar, feminist and lesbian, expressed her “fears for the future” and broke down in tears as she spoke of the “culture of fear” that is taking hold she said. university campuses. “I feel very tense and a little crazy. I don’t sleep very well, it’s surreal,” she told the newspaper.

She also expresses her fear of being forced in spite of herself to leave the university environment and says to have fallen last week on the campus on a poster crossed out of the inscription “transphobic”, with the inscription of a student: ” Fire her, I’m not going to pay £ 9,250 for it. ” “At that point I turned around, burst into tears and ran to the station to try to get home,” she said.

The police advised her she said to put a camera on her front door or even raised the possibility that she would need to be accompanied by security guards to get to campus.

“Shameful” anonymous attacks

On Twitter, the president of the Commission for Equality and Human Rights, Kishwer Falkner, denounced as “shameful” the “anonymous attacks” against Kathleen Stock.

“The University of Sussex is right to investigate this to protect freedom of speech,” she added, in turn leading to a supportive tweet from Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, also in charge of the Women and Equality portfolio:

“No one should be targeted and harassed just for an opinion.”