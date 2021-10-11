After coming close to victory, Leclerc has no regrets | F1only.fr

Charles Leclerc insists Ferrari made the right choices in Turkey after finally crossing the finish line fourth in a race in which tire management was key.

Starting third on the starting grid, Leclerc was very solid in the first half of the Grand Prix, and when the poleman Valtteri Bottas stopped on the 37th lap, the Monegasque duly found himself at the head of the peloton, but the Ferrari driver was still on the same sets of tires as at the start of the race.



Insisting on his Intermediate tires worn down to the rope, Charles Leclerc finally had to resign himself and make a pit stop when he saw Valtteri Bottas’ Mercedes come back like a cannonball on him in the last laps. After his stop, Leclerc will finally come out of the pits fourth and cross the finish line at this position.

” It was a great race. In the first stint, we were very, very competitive. Then, unfortunately, we were a little out of step with the others during the second stint, stopping later. “ Leclerc explained.





” At the start, among the top five, we were faster than them on the worn out intersections. Then I think they were able to clear the graining and then they found a lot more performance – about three seconds per lap – and then we had no choice but had to stop. “

” For the last 10 laps, I was just trying to ride on these intersections that never really came to life. It’s a bit of a shame because it made us lose the podium, but I don’t regret anything. “

” In Russia I think the communication was not great, but this time the communication was very good, I had a clear picture of the race and we made the right choice, or what we thought was the right choice . “

