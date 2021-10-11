after four years and eight months, the nun Gloria Cecilia Narváez Argoti finally free – Release

Kidnapped in February 2017, this Fransiscan sister was released on Saturday. She was held prisoner by the Support Group for Islam and Muslims, which has also held “Liberation” journalist Olivier Dubois for six months.

Scenes of jubilation resounded in Christian parishes in Mali when the release of Gloria Cecilia Narváez Argoti was announced on Saturday evening. In the crowds brandishing portraits of the Franciscan sister kidnapped on February 7, 2017 by jihadists in Karangasso, a town located more than 400 kilometers east of Bamako, shouts of joy, tears and prayers came to cheer a “Divine liberation”.

“We celebrated all night long with drums and dances. We have never despaired. But last night [samedi, ndlr] when we prayed, nobody expected to learn of his release on the newscast ”, launches Basile Dembélé, parish priest of Sikasso. In the Malian capital, Sunday morning sermons have “Thanks to our dear sister Gloria, says Father Félix Coulibaly. We have been praying every day for four years and eight months. Our prayers have finally been answered ”.

Sparkling green eyes

It was in a tweet, at 6:57 p.m. Saturday evening, that the Malian presidency announced the release of the hostage of Colombian origin held by the Support Group for Islam and Muslims (GSIM; Jnim, according to the acronym in Arabic), one of the main jihadist groups in the Sahel, a branch of Al-Qaeda. The press release highlights “The courage and bravery of the sister”, specifying that this release is “The crowning of four years and eight months of combined efforts of several intelligence services”.

Release this day October 09 of the Colombian religious sister Gloria NARVAEZ. She was kidnapped on February 7, 2017 in Karangasso, in the Koutiala circle on the border between Mali and Burkina Faso.

Under a yellow shawl, sparkling green eyes, but a tired face, Sister Gloria thanked “God, the Malian authorities and all efforts to get us released. May God bless you and bless Mali ”, she said in the presidential palace of Koulouba. At his side, Cardinal Jean Zerbo, Archbishop of Bamako and Colonel Assimi Goïta, President of the Malian transition. From Sunday, she was received at the Vatican by Pope Francis.





Save two young sisters

Gloria Cecilia Narváez Argoti, 59, had worked in the Karangasso orphanage for six years as a missionary when she was abducted by armed men. As they were preparing to kidnap two young sisters from the parish, Gloria Narváez intervened, according to the superior general of the congregation, demanding the attackers to take her in their place. An act of bravery which marked the Christian community of Mali (5% of the population) and especially its colleagues.

“She is a committed person who loves her job, remembers parish priest Basile Dembélé, who worked with her in the Sikasso region. She was totally directed towards her mission: helping children. She also led many actions for the promotion of women. She is a sister of faith and trust, with remarkable courage. ” The sister belongs to the Franciscans of Mary Immaculate, a congregation of Swiss origin founded in 1893 and present in 17 countries.

In 2018, the nun appears in a Jnim propaganda video which features her giving water and wiping the face of Sophie Pétronin, the French hostage released on October 8, 2020. It is the first proof of life after more than a year in the desert with his captors. Sophie Pétronin describes their harsh conditions of detention, boredom, heat and evokes Gloria “Which helps me considerably, because I am really tired”.

The video shows the Franciscan sister facing the camera. She then asks Pope Francis “To intervene for his case and that of Ms. Pétronin”. And said to prepare his luggage every day, because “I am waiting for my freedom”. This Sunday, after she left Bamako, the Sovereign Pontiff received her at Saint Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

“Hope”

This long-awaited release is undeniably a victory, too, for the Malian transitional government, in a context of strong tensions with international partners, in the foreground of which France. While Olivier Dubois, the only French hostage in the world, is in the hands of the same Jnim, this release shows that the Bamako authorities still have the capacity to negotiate with armed groups.

A happy news which arrives the day after the six months of detention of the journalist of Release, of Point and of Young Africa, kidnapped on April 8 in Gao, northern Mali. “It gives me hope, says Deborah al-Hawi al-Masri, the mother of his children. I often thought of Sister Gloria. She who has no children, nor a spouse, just a very old mother. It worried me a lot. She had a complicated detention. But I try not to focus on the length of the abduction. Four years and eight months is so long, it scares me for Olivier. ”

Deborah al-Hawi al-Masri continues: “I showed Gloria’s photo to my children, explaining to them that like daddy, she had spent a long time in the desert, but that she had gone out free and in good health”, she says. With a vibrant hope in his voice.