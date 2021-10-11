After Les 12 Coups de midi, Bruno would see himself participating in another famous TF1 show

Eliminated from 12 midday shots on October 5, Bruno confided that he would see himself back on television. And this, in a famous TF1 show of which he is a very big fan.
Bruno will be back on television soon? On October 5, the candidate was eliminated to everyone’s surprise in The 12 Coups de midi, after having chained the victories, registering 252 participations and a jackpot of more than one million euros. Master of noon of all records, the departure of Bruno upset viewers, but also Jean-Luc Reichmann, used to having him on his set for several months. A relief, however, for the champion, who confided after his elimination that he had “lost motivation” debut, and for the moment does not intend to return to the small screen for a TV game. “I need to take a break“, he confided to Union of Reims from Sunday 10 October.
“It could be a nice challenge!”
However, tired for the moment of using his brains to answer questions of general culture, Bruno aspires to more lightness, he who clarified that he would see himself well. in another TF1 program: Dance with the stars. “It might amuse me“, he thus admitted, before revealing to be “a big fan” of the dance competition. “I followed all the seasons. It could be a nice challenge!“, adds the champion, who obviously will not say “no” if the opportunity to integrate the cast of Dance with the stars introduced himself. Case to be continued in the next season of the show!
Bruno confides in his relationship with Jean-Luc Reichmann
In the meantime, Bruno will surely take the time to digest his passage in The 12 Coups de midi. And maybe even, take the opportunity to see Jean-Luc Reichmann again, with whom he did not however “not really” kept in touch after leaving the show. “As long as I was on the air, we tried not to be in too much contact to avoid suspicion of cronyism“, said Bruno, he who during his career was accused of “cheated”, but also, to be favored at the expense of other candidates. But now that all of this is behind him, the old Noon Master is waiting to see how “it evolves” with the facilitator. “From having already spoken about it with the former Midday Masters, I know that they often have drinks together”, he clarified.
Article written in collaboration with 6Medias.