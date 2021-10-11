after PSG players in the sights, the Saudis ready to help OM?

Zapping Eleven Mondial CAN: Algeria’s calendar

Will Newcastle become the new PSG or Manchester City? Bought by a consortium from Saudi Arabia, the Magpies are thinking big and already imagine themselves fighting for the title in the Premier League soon. Currently 19th, the club will necessarily invest this winter while a budget of 220 million euros would be allocated to recruitment. Among the targets, in addition to Mauro Icardi and Keylor Navas, two OM players would also be in the sights.

Kamara and Caleta-Car in Newcastle’s sights?

According to information from Sun, Boubacar Kamara, who comes to the end of his contract next June, and already followed this summer, would still be a target of the English. A sale of the Marseille minot this winter would not be ruled out by the Marseille leaders in order to recover a transfer allowance. Another Marseille player in the sights, Duje Caleta-Car. More in the smell of sanctity since the arrival of Jorge Sampaoli, the Croatian will not be retained by his club.

If two Marseillais are therefore in the viewfinder, Newcastle would have other prestigious names in the viewfinder such as Philippe Coutinho, Gareth Bale and Clément Lenglet. Case to follow.



