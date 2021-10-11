Agnès Buzyn “does not regret any of the decisions” on her management of the health crisis

Indicted for “endangering the lives of others”, the former Minister of Health was heard by the Court of Justice of the Republic.

Agnès Buzyn “do not regret any of the decisionsTaken when she was at the helm of the Ministry of Health, and the Covid-19 epidemic was arriving in France. Indictment for “Endangering the life of others”, she explained on Sunday on CNews. Specifying want “preserve (his) word for the judges and not for the media“, The former minister then unsuccessful candidate for mayor of Paris still defends his record. According to her, “France was very early in its alert and in its responseTo the health crisis.

“For someone like me, who has dedicated his life to the health of people, to imagine that I could voluntarily do an act that would harm the health of anyone, yes it is painfulShe pleads. And to add: “I have no doubt that the truth will be known, because it is always known.“

Absolute trust in institutions

The hearings to which she submits will according to them be the opportunity to begin “the real instruction“, Where she wishes to be able”go into details“. Asked about the possible outcome of this procedure, the former minister underlines his “absolute trust in institutions“.

The CJR is also conducting a parallel investigation concerning his successor at the Ministry of Health, Olivier Véran, as well as the prime minister at the time, Edward Philippe.