Air France will serve more than 180 destinations this winter

As part of the lifting of travel restrictions and the resumption of traffic to many stopovers, the French airline will serve up to 182 destinations between October and March and plans to ramp up to the United States. Travelers will continue to enjoy 100% flexible tickets.

Like many airlines, Air France is picking up its colors after a year and a half of idling air traffic. On the menu for its winter program (October 2021 – March 2022): up to 182 destinations served (87 long-haul and 95 short- and medium-haul). Four new destinations are added to its long-haul network: Zanzibar (two flights / week from October 18), Muscat (three flights / week from October 31), Colombo (three flights / week from November 1) and Banjul (a daily flight from November 1). As of December 4, 2021, a service of Saint-Martin will be offered from Paris-Orly (three flights / week) in addition to connections from Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

The company is gradually re-establishing stopovers closed due to the health crisis: Fortaleza in Brazil (three flights / week from October 22), Mahe in the Seychelles (two flights / week from October 23), Cape Town in South Africa (three flights / week from October 31), Hong Kong in China (one flight per week from November 5) and Seattle in the United States (three flights per week starting December 6). Serving Port Louis in Mauritius has already resumed on October 5 with one flight per day.

Entry into service of the Airbus A220 from October 31 and tickets still 100% refundable

Taking advantage of the reopening of American borders in November, the company plans to ensure by March 2022 around 90% of its supply to United States compared to 2019. Air France currently serves eleven American cities with direct flights: New York JFK, Boston, Washington DC, Detroit, Atlanta, Chicago, Miami, Houston, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles. At the end of November, it will inaugurate two new routes to North America from Pointe-à-Pitre: one to Montreal (two flights / week from November 23) and New York (two flights / week from November 24).

On the medium-haul network, Air France is extending the summer routes between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Seville , Las Palmas, Palma de Mallorca , Tangier , Faro, Djerba and Krakow . Tenerife will be served twice a week from November 1, while Rovaniemi, in Finnish Lapland, will be operated twice a week from December 4 to March 5, 2022. The A220, which has just joined the company’s fleet, will make its first flights from October 31 to Berlin, Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Milan and Venice. During the winter, this new single-aisle, whose cabin is fitted out in 2-3, will also fly to Bologna, Rome, Lisbon and Copenhagen.

Finally, all Air France and KLM tickets remain exchangeable and refundable free of charge until the day of departure for travel until March 31, 2022. In the event of an exchange, if the price of the new ticket is higher, the customer must pay the difference. If the fare conditions of the ticket do not allow a refund, a credit note valid for one year is issued, the refund of which can be requested at any time.

