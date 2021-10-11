Alain Delon, tender grandfather with his grandson

For the first time, Anouchka Delon published a snapshot of her father Alain Delon with his young son, Lino.

In February 2020, Anouchka Delon and her husband Julien Dereims became parents filled and mad with happiness with the birth of a little boy, a baby they chose to name Lino. Since the arrival of this first child, the couple has been rather discreet and does everything to preserve the anonymity of the boy. When she publishes rare glimpses of her son on social networks, the 30-year-old actress always takes care to hide her face.

“Tea time at Opa”

For the first time, Anouchka Delon has published on her page an adorable moment of complicity between Lino and his famous grandfather Alain Delon. The photo was posted on Sunday, October 10, 2021, and captured as the family visited the French cinema monster at its Swiss property. We see little Lino sitting on his grandfather’s lap, turning his head towards him to observe him. Alain Delon is seen wearing sunglasses, pouting to amuse his grandson. “Tea time at Opa #love”, simply captioned Anouchka Delon.





In a second shot, Julien Dereims, Lino and Alain Delon are gathered around a table for lunch. The 85-year-old actor sports a delighted smile as he watches his daughter take the picture.

These intimate family backstage obviously touched Internet users a lot. “It can be seen in his eyes that Mr. Delon is happy”, “Enjoy these magical moments together”, “Magnificent”, “Images that do good”, we read in particular.

