Alaphilippe, it’s starting to do a lot

Too fair to play for victory in the Tour of Lombardy on Saturday, Julian Alaphilippe ends the season with a setback that reminds others.

Julian Alaphilipe had made it one of the goals of his end of the season. But two weeks after his magnificent coronation at the world championships, the Deceuninck Quick-Step rider was unable to challenge the supremacy of Tadej Pogacar, winner in Bergamo ahead of Fausto Masnada, the Frenchman’s teammate within the Wolfpack. “We decided to play Fausto’s card to the fullest, but now, second behind Pogacar, it’s not bad”, moreover confided the double world champion at the end of the race.

And to believe him, the native of Saint-Amand-Montrond was not necessarily able to do better than his Italian friend. “Maybe I lacked a little confidence to do the jump since I had good legs. The last few days have been a bit complicated and I didn’t know if I was able to keep up ”, he added in reference to his failure on Milan Turin. In the leading group, he had cracked three kilometers from the finish when the winner of the Tour de France had accelerated.





This failure earned Julian Alaphilippe a new season without Monument. And this despite its high ambitions for Liège-Bastogne-Liège in the spring and therefore for this Tour of Lombardy. Two races won by Tadej Pogacar. At 29, the French rider still has only one monument to his list: the Milan San Remo won in 2019. If he already has three victories on the Flèche Wallonne, has also won on the Strade Bianche or during the Classica San Sebastia and obviously was crowned twice world champion, he had for the rest to be satisfied with places of honor on the Monuments with in particular second places in Milan San Remo (2020) and Liège-Bastogne -Liège (2021). Accessits that are not enough to build a track record to match its ambitions.

Read also:Alaphilippe and his team, a behavior criticizedAlaphilippe, the lack of confidence