Algeria, Mahrez and Slimani vilify Tebboune and incense… Mohammed VI

Algerian players, members of the national football team, vilified the head of state, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, while indirectly throwing flowers at King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

Friday’s match, which saw the Algerian Fennecs largely win against Niger (6-1), was the opportunity for Algerian players to criticize the management of their President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and even his predecessor, the late Abdelaziz Bouteflika. The match was part of the 3th World Cup qualifying day, to be played in Qatar, in 2022.

In question, the catastrophic lawn of the stadium of Blida, in Algeria, where the match against Niger was played. ” You should know that, this evening, the ground was very damaged. He was almost unplayable. In some places there is only sand. On TV, you can’t see it. On these surfaces, the opponent has the advantage. I do not understand that after everything we have done we find ourselves playing on such a lawn. We are African champion anyway », According to Afrik-Foot, denounced Riyad Mahrez, in front of the press.





This opinion of the captain of the Fennecs was shared by his teammate Islam Slimani. ” It is simply scandalous that an African champion is forced to evolve on such a lawn. Tonight was a real handicap for us », Denounced the player to the National television. Given the situation, Riyad Mahrez still hopes to find a lawn in better condition in Niger, 119th nation in the FIFA rankings, during the return match, which will be played on Tuesday, emphasizes Afrik-Foot.

And Riyad Mahrez hopes that the lawn in Niger will be ” better than here ”. The pester player: “Sad to say, but it’s a reality. We have to make a big effort to give us good grounds “. Meanwhile, Mohammed VI-ruled Morocco is quietly hosting its matches and even allowing other countries to come to its grounds to play their home matches. For example the Guinea vs Sudan match was played at the Marrakech stadium.

Meanwhile, Algeria, the leading military power on the African continent, which is in the process of bulging its chest against Morocco, for details, does not even have a good football stadium. If it is an arms race, Algeria is the champion, but when it comes to sports infrastructure, this North African country is dragging its feet. Proof once again that Algeria is totally wrong about the war, which threatens neighboring Morocco.

For a nation whose team has achieved the feat of breaking the unbeaten record of 30 games without defeat. No setback for three years now. It would be unfair to deny the reigning African champions Riyad Mahrez and his teammates, including a certain Slimani, stadiums worthy of the name. Except that Algeria spends most of its time bickering.

