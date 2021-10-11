Algerian illegal immigrants: accused of “lying”, Darmanin maintains his figure

Some 7,730 obligations to leave French territory (OQTF) have been pronounced since January against Algerian nationals, assured Monday the entourage of the Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin, in response to the Algerian president accusing him of a “big lie”.

“Moussa Darmanin has built a big lie”, declared Sunday Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to the address of the French Minister of the Interior of which Moussa is the middle name given in homage to his grandfather, an Algerian rifleman of the Second World War . “There have never been 7,000 (Algerian illegal immigrants, editor’s note), this is completely false,” President Tebboune declared in an interview with several Algerian media. “The list that reached us in 2020 and the three lists in 2021 counted 94 cases among which 21 were accepted and 16 others rejected”, assured the Algerian president. “They are not going to return (to Algeria) because they are linked to terrorism. They came from Syria (…) There are binationals who have no family here, ”he added.

The entourage of Gerald Darmanin explained in response Monday: “The list (of 94 Algerians, Editor’s note) to which President Tebboune refers to ultra-priority profiles, those listed for radicalization and which are considered to be the most dangerous, which ‘we want to send back as soon as possible ”.

France announced on September 28 a halving of visas for Algeria and Morocco and a third for Tunisia, citing as a reason the “refusal” of these countries to issue the consular passes necessary for the return of immigrants returned from France. The number of consular passes allocated since the beginning of the year, “about thirty”, “is not acceptable”, repeated Monday the entourage of the Minister of the Interior.



Darmanin in favor of the “Greek model” of closed camps

The French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin also advocated, still on Monday, “the Greek model” of border control and hoped that other countries in southern Europe could set up secure registration camps, like the one recently opened on the island of Samos. “We want the Greek model to be applied in other Mediterranean countries, such as Italy, Spain, Malta”, gateways for migrants and refugees in Europe, said Gérald Darmanin during an interview with AFP . Sunday, the Minister of the Interior went to the Greek island of Samos in the Aegean Sea opposite Turkey where the Greek authorities had inaugurated at the end of September a “closed and controlled access” camp surrounded by barbed wire and watchtowers. Asylum seekers can only go out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and are forced to present their fingerprints and an electronic badge at the magnetic gate at the entrance.