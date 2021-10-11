Algerian President accuses Gerald Darmanin of “lying”

7000 … or 94? In an interview with several media in his country on Sunday evening, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune accused French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin of lying about the number of Algerian irregulars to be expelled from France.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday evening accused French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin of “a big lie” about the number of illegal Algerian immigrants to be turned away from France. “There have never been 7000 (Algerians to be deported). France has mentioned with us more than 94 (Algerians). There have never been 7000”, declared Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in an interview with several media Algerians. He further stressed that France should not treat Algeria like Tunisia and Morocco, in its decision to drastically reduce the number of visas granted to nationals of these countries.

“The reduction of visas is a matter of the sovereignty of all States, including Algeria, on condition that it respects the Evian agreements and the 1968 agreements which dictate certain measures,” he said. he argues.

A specific diet

Under these agreements, Algerians benefit from a specific regime which facilitates their entry into France, grants them freedom of establishment as a trader or self-employed person and faster access to residence permits valid for 10 years. “Do not mix us with other countries (…). Algeria is a special country” for France, he added, repeating: “There are agreements that bind us”.





He detailed the expulsion requests presented by Paris. “The list that reached us in 2020 and the three lists in 2021 included 94 cases among which 21 were accepted and 16 others rejected,” assured President Tebboune. “They are not going to return (to Algeria) because they are linked to terrorism. They came from Syria (…) There are binationals who have no family here,” he explained.

Tebboune taunts “Moussa” Darmanin

“Moussa Darmanin has built a big lie”, accused Abdelmadjid Tebboune, addressed to the French Minister of the Interior, of whom Moussa is the middle name given in homage to his grandfather, an Algerian rifleman of the Second World War.

“These things cannot be resolved through the press,” the Algerian president continued, adding: “I am not going to speak in a newspaper for populism and the electoral campaign. There never was. 7000 (Algerian illegal immigrants, note), it is completely false “.

France announced on September 28 a reduction of visas by half for Algeria and Morocco and by a third for Tunisia, citing as the reason the “refusal” of these countries to issue the consular passes necessary for the return of immigrants returned from France. Algiers reacted the next day by summoning French Ambassador François Gouyette to notify him of a “formal protest from the Algerian government following a unilateral decision by the French government affecting the quality and fluidity of traffic”.