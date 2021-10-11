Alstom will supply the automatic subways for line 18

The contract relates in particular to the supply of a maximum of 37 trainsets for a total of 400 million euros.

The railway manufacturer Alstom has been selected to supply the automatic subways of the future line 18 of the Grand Paris Express, which is to connect Orly airport, Massy-Palaiseau, Saclay and Versailles, the Société du Grand Paris, Île announced on Monday. -de-France Mobilités and Alstom.

The contract covers the supply of a maximum of 37 trainsets, train control systems and centralized control stations for line 18 for a total of 400 million euros, including 230 million for the firm phase which concerns 15 trainsets. Alstom is thus carrying out the grand slam for the equipment of the Grand Paris metro, since the group has already been selected for the new trainsets of line 14 and those of lines 15, 16 and 17, under construction.





On line 18, they will be shorter, with only three cars to start, which will be able to carry 350 people every 85 seconds at peak hours, with a maximum speed of 100 km / h. The first trainsets are due for delivery in 2024. SGP plans to open the line in three stages, from Massy-Palaiseau to Saclay in 2026, from Massy-Palaiseau to Orly in 2027, then from Saclay to Versailles around 2030.

Four new automatic lines

On the financial side, Île-de-France Mobilités supports the purchase of trains and the SGP automates, according to a press release. The 200 km of the Grand Paris Express include four new automatic metro lines, numbered 15 to 18, as well as extensions of line 14. Articulated around a circular line, several branches must connect the airports of Orly and Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle, the scientific center of Saclay and sensitive districts of Seine-Saint-Denis.