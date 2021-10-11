Amal Clooney: Accident on the red carpet, George flies to his rescue!

We definitely don’t stop them anymore! While they hid themselves for a long time within the four walls of their luxurious family home, Amal and George Clooney finally have a series of previews. And for good reason, The Tender Bar, the director’s new film, will be released soon in America, then on January 7, 2022 in France. This is why the filmmaker came to present his project, on the arm of his dear and loving wife, first in Los Angeles, then in England, during the 65th edition of the London Film Festival … a little closer , therefore, from his house in the Var!

They were not the only ones to light up the red carpet in the English capital on October 10, 2021. Lily Rabe, pregnant, showed off her pretty baby bump in a yellow dress, solar. Make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury was also there, as was Charles Dance – the infamous Tywin Lannister, among others, from the series. Game Of Thrones. As for Amal and George Clooney, they were of course the stars of the day. Monsieur had opted for an elegant black and white suit – what else? -, Madame for a sublime white strapless dress embellished with a boa, something in feathers, in a matching color. Her ivory pumps, on the other hand, got stuck in the tail of her dress, so that her husband, and an assistant, had to intervene. More fear than harm…





The Tender Bar stars Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd and Ben Affleck. The latter was unfortunately absent since he attended, with Jennifer Lopez, the preview of The Last Duel, At New York. George Clooney’s new film is a dramatic biopic that chronicles the first twenty years of American journalist and novelist JR Moehringer. He worked on it, relentlessly, while confined to the house in the midst of a pandemic with wife and children – Ella and Alexander, born in June 2017. Fortunately, mama was there to take over when dad needed it. to describe. A period that neither of them will soon forget …