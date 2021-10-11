Amazon highlights products made in France on its site

The American online sales giant Amazon launched a page dedicated to products made in France on its website on Monday, surfing a trend in local consumption accentuated by the pandemic.

The page, or online “store”, is accessible from the home page of the amazon.fr site and includes some 230,000 product references in various categories, ranging from toys to stationery, through DIY and hygiene.

Surf the made in France trend

It comes in addition to two other similar initiatives: the “producers’ shop”, launched in November 2018 for foodstuffs produced in France, and the “French business store”, which has been bringing together products from French micro-businesses and SMEs since November. 2020.

“Providing artisans, producers, start-ups and businesses of all sizes with better visibility on the site is further proof of our commitment to the French economy,” said Zena Siraudin, segment director of the site, in a press release.

The American group is thus playing on the trend of “made in France”, which has been reinforced by confinements. Last January, a study by the Ipsos polling institute carried out on 20,000 adults around the world, including around 1,000 in France, indicated that one in four French people had resorted more to local producers in 2020 with the pandemic.





A way to counter criticism

French retail groups such as Intermarché, Système U, Carrefour or Auchan, have also tried to capture this trend by communicating during the health crisis on their support for local producers.

Amazon regularly highlights its work with small and medium-sized French companies, which sell their products on its marketplace, in response to criticism from certain trade professionals who criticize it for its impact on the economic ecosystem. This opposition was also reinforced during the health crisis with the closure of physical stores, while Amazon benefited from the increase in online sales.