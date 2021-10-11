Amazon opens a “Made in France” store on its site

Amazon is launching this Monday, October 11 a new store dedicated to products made in France, an opportunity for the American giant to surf the fashion of short circuits and consumers’ appetite for “made in France”.

“Made in France” is popular with e-merchants. Fnac, Darty, Cdiscount… all of them have developed corners dedicated to French production in recent months. And Amazon intends not to be excluded from this trend since it is joining the club of its ardent defenders with the launch, Monday, October 11, 2021, of a “Made in France” store. Zena Siraudin, member of the group’s management committee in France responsible for electronic shops, explains to Digital, the approach of the American giant. “We are committed to French producers with the Made in France boutique, which is added to the Producers Boutique. We want to engage with French boutiques and our customers who want to consume locally and promote short circuits. ”

Concretely, this new store will offer products made in France as its name suggests, according to the Made in France label. Amazon customers will thus have access to 230,000 products offered by more than 2,500 partner vendors. They will find fashion, groceries, DIY, stationery and household appliances such as Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Magimix …

They will be able, thanks to the search engine, to tick the box “made in France” to refine the results. The store will be relayed everywhere on the site, and on the home of course.





It is also a way for Amazon to attract to it French micro-businesses and SMEs who want to accelerate their digital transition. “TPE and SME products represent more than 50% of sales in France and around the world. It is an international gateway ”, enthuses Zena Siraudin, who also claims the presence of 13,000 VSEs and SMEs active on the site which have made it possible to “Create 25,000 jobs”. And to add: “It’s a great opportunity. We provide them with a range of tools to support them. We have programs to help them go digital. ”

So when asked if Amazon wants to buy good behavior, he who is regularly singled out in France and who appears to many as the Trojan horse of aboveground capitalism, Zena Siraudin retorts that “This approach is not tactical. It’s more of a structural will. Amazon is very popular with its customers. Unique visitors are increasing every year. The signals are very positive. Afterwards, there will always be detractors. ”

Amazon Italy launched an equivalent 2-3 years ago. “It is an exceptional showcase. We share good practices and good successes, but this is an initiative specific to Amazon France. The reputation of French know-how is important. The idea is to make it shine. ”