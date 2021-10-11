an antivax from Maryland accused of killing his pharmacist older brother and sister-in-law because they were vaccinating against Covid-19

Jeffrey Burnham, a 46-year-old American from Maryland, United States, is charged with the murder of his older brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Kelly Robinette, a pharmacist couple in their 50s. He reportedly went to their home on September 30, with the intention of confronting him on the issue of Covid-19 vaccines.

The “poison” vaccine used by the government

The staunch antivax was convinced his brother “knew something” about a link between vaccines and a government conspiracy, police said. He believed, according to American media, that “the government was poisoning people with the vaccine against Covid-19” and therefore that the pharmacist “was killing people” by administering the vaccine. The suspect’s brother and sister-in-law were found dead, shot and killed.

A third victim would have crossed the path of this madman: it is an elderly woman who was found slaughtered at home. It could be a childhood friend of his mother.