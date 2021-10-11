an antivax from Maryland accused of killing his pharmacist older brother and sister-in-law because they were vaccinating against Covid-19

Jeffrey Burnham, a 46-year-old American from Maryland, United States, is charged with the murder of his older brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Kelly Robinette, a pharmacist couple in their 50s. He reportedly went to their home on September 30, with the intention of confronting him on the issue of Covid-19 vaccines.
The “poison” vaccine used by the government
The staunch antivax was convinced his brother “knew something” about a link between vaccines and a government conspiracy, police said. He believed, according to American media, that “the government was poisoning people with the vaccine against Covid-19” and therefore that the pharmacist “was killing people” by administering the vaccine. The suspect’s brother and sister-in-law were found dead, shot and killed.
A third victim would have crossed the path of this madman: it is an elderly woman who was found slaughtered at home. It could be a childhood friend of his mother.
Jeffrey Burnham then allegedly fled with his brother’s vehicle. He was arrested in West Virginia following a manhunt and extradited to Maryland. The 40-year-old has been charged with murder and car theft. He has yet to plead guilty or not guilty and his attorneys reiterated on ABC News that he was still “presumed innocent”