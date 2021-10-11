an investigation opened after the broadcast of a video showing the lynching of a young

On the video we can see a dozen young people rushing on another and beating him. It had been reported several times on the Pharos platform.

An investigation was opened after the broadcast on Sunday October 10 of a video on social networks showing the lynching of a young person in Montgeron, in Essonne, police said on Monday October 11. The video was reported several times on the Pharos platform, then transferred to the Montgeron police station, which allowed the opening of this investigation.

The footage shows a dozen young people rushing at another youngster curled up on the ground to punch and kick him, while two people try to protect him. The scene recurs twice, once along a gate and a second time in an alley.

According to the first elements of the investigation, the facts date back to Thursday, September 30 at around 6.30 p.m. in the La Forêt district, described as a “sensitive sector” by the police. That day, a witness called the police, but when she arrived there, she had found no victim, attackers or witnesses.





The video was posted on Twitter on Sunday by an LGBT activist who denounces a homophobic assault, but police are unable to confirm this at this time. The victim has not filed a complaint for the moment. The police managed to identify him.