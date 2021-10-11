an open parliamentary inquiry against the Ecuadorian president

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, October 4, 2021, in Quito. RODRIGO BUENDIA / AFP

The National Assembly of Ecuador approved, Sunday, October 10, the opening of an investigation against the president, Guillermo Lasso, suspected of having kept money in tax havens, following the revelations of “Pandoras”. Papers ”, the survey published on October 3 by 150 international media, including The world, with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

Of the 137 parliamentarians, 105 voted for the opening of this investigation against the president, announced the unicameral body in a press release. The goal : ” Clarify “ if Mr. Lasso has violated “The legal mandate of the ethical pact, which prohibits candidates and officials from disposing of their resources or their assets in tax havens”.





Fourteen offshore companies

According to the Pandora Papers, Guillermo Lasso controlled fourteen offshore companies – most of them based in Panama – closed after former President Rafael Correa (2007-2017) passed a law in 2017 banning presidential candidates from owning companies. in tax havens.

For his part, the 65-year-old president, invested in May, asked the Office of the Comptroller General to examine his assets and renounced banking secrecy.

The findings published in the “Pandora Papers” are based on nearly 12 million confidential documents, which come from the archives of 14 financial services companies, and have uncovered more than 29,000 offshore companies.

