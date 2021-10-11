Andy Murray mates Carlos Alcaraz in Indian Wells

89 degrees fahrenheit, 31.6 degrees celsius in dry heat for a much hotter on-court feel: this wasn’t a time to put a British ‘veteran’ in the plastic hip against a player who didn’t was only two years old when he first played Indian Wells. And yet, Andy Murray, 34, ended up defeating Carlos Alcaraz, 18 and recent quarter-finalist at the US Open, after 3:04 of effort in the heat of California.
Sacred Andy! Even the loss of the first set, when he had four chances to lead 4-0 before appearing to physically falter in the Indian Wells Stadium 2 bowl, hasn’t broken his legendary will. . On the contrary, the Scotsman, who was trying to reach the third round here for the first time since 2016, began to work on his opponent’s body. It is he who controlled the exchanges, in the rhythm and the effects, to avoid the rapid and brutal exchanges which Alcaraz likes.
He withstood four break points in the opening games of the second inning, before nailing the Spaniard, unresponsive on a school spoon serve, possibly the first of his career. And then he escaped the score while Alcaraz, returned to the stand in the middle of the game to treat a large blister, ended up not being able to contest the tricks of his opponent who had settled in his brain.
And Andy Murray, 121st in the world, finished in style while serving for the match at 5-2 in the third set: led 15-30, he chained a reflex volley, an ace, and a serve-volley. “I feel like I can still be competitive at the top, no matter how many people tell me to quit », He concluded before leaving the court.