Andy Murray mates Carlos Alcaraz in Indian Wells

Sacred Andy! Even the loss of the first set, when he had four chances to lead 4-0 before appearing to physically falter in the Indian Wells Stadium 2 bowl, hasn’t broken his legendary will. . On the contrary, the Scotsman, who was trying to reach the third round here for the first time since 2016, began to work on his opponent’s body. It is he who controlled the exchanges, in the rhythm and the effects, to avoid the rapid and brutal exchanges which Alcaraz likes.



