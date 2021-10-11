Anouchka Delon reveals an adorable moment of complicity between her son Lino and his father Alain Delon (PHOTOS)

Anouchka Delon created a surprise by posting two photos of her father Alain Delon on her Instagram account. The opportunity to discover the actor of 85 years accomplice with his grandson.
Anouchka Delon is a fulfilled woman. In February 2020, the actress gave birth to a boy named Lino, the fruit of her love with Julien Dereims. Immeasurable happiness for the couple, who took another important step last May. Eleven years after their love at first sight on the benches of Cours Simon, the lovebirds said to themselves “yes for life“, as announced by the young bride on her Instagram account. Close to her subscribers, she always takes pleasure in sharing her family moments of happiness with them. After having published a touching photo of her husband admiring the lake Léman with their son in their arms, the actress this time unveiled an adorable moment of bond between her little boy and his father Alain Delon.
Alain Delon accomplice with his grandson
This Sunday, October 10, Anouchka Delon made a nice surprise to her fans by publishing two photos on which appears her famous dad. If the first photo shows Alain Delon with his grandson Lino sitting on his knees, the second shows the sacred monster of cinema seated at a table with his son-in-law Julien Dereims, at tea time. “Tea time at Opa“, wrote the daughter of the actor of 85 years in the caption of his publication. A beautiful moment in family which touched the Net surfers.”My idol surrounded by the love of his family. Thank you for this wonderful sharing“,”It’s so cute. So much love between the grandson and his grandfather“,”What a joy to see you all together“, can we read in the comments.
The actor in good shape two years after his stroke
If he appears with crutches, Alain Delon still seems in good shape. Two years after his stroke, the one we nickname “Cheetah“Today leads a fulfilling family life. Last June, the actor revealed to be a man filled in love.”My Japanese companion, Hiromi, was very present by my side throughout this convalescence“, he confided in the columns of the magazine Paris Match. Upset by the recent disappearances of his friends Jean-Paul Belmondo and Bernard Tapie, to whom he paid poignant tributes, Alain Delon makes a point of honor to enjoy every moment spent with your loved ones.