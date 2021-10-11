Anti-Covid treatment: encouraging results for AstraZeneca’s antibody cocktail

A total of 90% of the participants were in categories of patients deemed to be at high risk of developing severe forms of Covid-19, including those with co-morbidities. Participants received treatment within five days of the first symptoms, and preliminary analysis of the results shows that“AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing a serious Covid-19 or leading to death in 67% of cases compared to a placebo”, specifies the press release.

“With serious Covid-19 infections continuing across the world, there is a strong need for new therapies like AZD7442 to be used to protect vulnerable populations”comments Hugh Montgomery, professor of critical care medicine at University College London and one of the lead managers of the clinical trial, which involved 903 participants.