Apples, radishes, bananas, peppers … Discover the list of fruits and vegetables wrapped in plastic soon to be banned from sale

As of January 1, 2022, most fruits and vegetables sold will no longer be wrapped on supermarket shelves. Currently, 37% of them are sold packaged, half of them with plastic.

The list of vegetables concerned, including “organic”, must be formalized this Tuesday, October 12 in a decree implementing the anti-waste law signed by the Minister of Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili, reports the Journal du Dimanche which communicates , already, the fruits and vegetables that should be targeted.

Vegetables : leeks, zucchini, eggplant, peppers, cucumbers, “normal” potatoes and carrots, round tomatoes, “normal” onions and turnips, cabbage, cauliflower, squash, parsnips, radishes, Jerusalem artichokes, root vegetables.

Fruits: apples, pears, bananas, oranges, clementines, kiwis, tangerines, lemons, grapefruits, plums, melons, pineapples, mangoes, passion fruit, persimmons.





Temporary exceptions

Some fruits and vegetables will remain spared by this end of plastic, such as those packaged in batches of 1.5 kg or presenting a risk of spoilage if sold “in bulk”. However, these exemptions will be limited in time, at most until June 30, 2026, pending the development of plastic-free packaging.

Vegetables and fruits exempted until June 30, 2023: ribbed and elongated tomatoes, heart segment, new / early onions and turnips, small round fruits (tomato, grape), Brussels sprouts, green beans, peaches, nectarines, apricots.

Vegetables and fruits exempted until December 31, 2024: cherries, cranberries, lingonberries, physalis, salad, lamb’s lettuce, young shoots, aromatic herbs, spinach, sorrel, edible flowers, mung bean (soy), endive, asparagus, broccoli, mushroom, potatoes and early carrots and baby carrots.

Fruits exempted until June 30, 2026: raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, red currants, kiwis, blackcurrant, sourberry, sour, country red currant, seeds sprouts, ripe fruit.

In the event of an infringement, the penalties will go up to a fine of € 15,000.