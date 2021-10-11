are you having trouble buying Christmas gifts for your children? tell us

Catalogs arrive in letterboxes and Advent calendars take over the shelves. With more than two months of Christmas, the big names already let parents know that the time to garnish the hood of Santa Claus is approaching. “Immediate embarkation for a magical Christmas”, thus encouraged a chain of toy stores, at the beginning of October, on its brochure.

If they should be less marked by the Covid-19 than last year, these end-of-year celebrations promise to be thwarted by purchasing power difficulties in many families. Inflation at more than 2%, explosion in energy prices, entry into force of the unemployment insurance reform, risks of an increase in the price of toys … The budget dedicated to gifts in 2021 will be very constrained in some homes.

So how do you adapt? By saving money in a piggy bank? By depriving yourself in order to be able to treat your children? By turning to the second-hand market or associations? By renouncing this meeting of the consumer society? To shed light on the reality experienced within families, franceinfo seeks to collect the testimony of parents who are apprehensive about this holiday season. Children also have their say, invited to bring their perspective to the subject, between the magic of Christmas and lack of money.





This draft article is yours: you can help us report this reality by completing the questionnaire below. Thank you in advance, and maybe see you soon, if you agree to be contacted by franceinfo. Your contact details will of course remain confidential.