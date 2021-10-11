Are you losing money with cryptocurrencies? Maybe you are making these mistakes?

These days it seems like everyone is talking about cryptocurrencies and making money with them. Overnight success is not an impossible story in the cryptocurrency market. While there are many ways to make money, there are also many ways to lose it.

Often times, people exit the market losing their money, whether it is savings of a lifetime or real estate deposits, as all it takes is a collapse in cryptocurrency prices.

Losses are all too frequent when it comes to such volatile assets. But is defeat inevitable? Here are several main reasons for losing money. Learning from mistakes can make you stronger and wiser.

Lack of understanding of the market.

We are certainly not all ” experts Or insiders. But we often make the mistake of relying too much on ” experts Without knowing the market for ourselves. Is the market very liquid? Does Your Crypto Have Enough Potential? To know when is the right time to buy or sell, you need to know what is moving the market. So do your own research.

Lack of business skills

Are you a good trader and have you developed your own trading strategy? There are a lot of people who have been trading for a year and still don’t know how to read a candlestick chart or use indicators. It is very important for traders to have their own buying and selling style so that they don’t follow the crowd and do not trade emotionally. Many exchanges offer tutorials and some even offer a personal account manager.





Too large transactions, too large positions

Emotional trading is very common. Novice traders often push their limits to chase highs in the hopes of making bigger profits. When the price drops, they are often the quickest to flee the market and lose hope of getting their money back. Some exchanges and whales are known to take advantage of this behavior to manipulate the market. Not to mention that for each transaction made, you have to pay a commission. Be patient and stay in control. Also remember to always spread your money between several positions, as a back-up plan. Don’t throw away all your money at once.

Forgetting to set stop-losses and take-profits

Trading without stop-loss or take-profit is like driving a car without brakes. It is true that we do not like to admit defeat and that we are too greedy to sell a winning position. But we can’t always succeed and win, especially in these volatile markets. Trading is a long-term activity and with proper stop-loss and take-profit levels we can always initiate another trade.

Emotional trading

Novice traders get scared and easily discouraged when the price drops. Cryptocurrencies are volatile, so people can make a lot of money trading them. When investing in cryptocurrencies, you need to have the patience and courage to deal with price fluctuations.

Is your trade-in right for you?

There are as many exchanges as there are cryptocurrencies and many of them are poorly designed. A bad exchanger will charge unreasonable fees and won’t tell you what fees to pay. Worse yet, every year many exchanges close and disappear, and with them user repositories. In addition, the engines and trading rules of some exchanges are so difficult that it takes a long time for traders to learn how to use them.