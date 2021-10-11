Argentina and Lionel Messi hit Uruguay, Brazil lose their first points

La Plata Derby this Sunday evening, in Buenos Aires, between Argentina and Uruguay. La Celeste created the first two straightforward situations on attempts by Luis Suarez and Federico Valverde, but Emiliano Martinez ensured the win. Leandro Paredes and Giovani Lo Celso rebalanced the debates. Suarez, again, distinguished himself with a beautiful volley from the left, released by Martinez, then touched wood a few moments later on an aerial recovery from the right. Lo Celso eliminated Fernando Muslera with an inside hook but saw his shot die on the crossbar. Lionel Messi then came out of his box. After a low shot at the entrance to the area which hit the post, the Pulga sent a cross from the outside from the left to Nico Gonzalez. The latter was too short, but the rebound surprised Muslera and the leather ended its race at the back of the net (1-0, 38 ‘).

The Parisian’s 6th goal in these qualifiers, second best artificer two lengths from Bolivian Marcelo Moreno. Almost in the wake, while the Uruguayan defense struggled to emerge, Rodrigo De Paul gave a little more scope to the Argentine advantage close (2-0, 44th). Lo Celso delivered a center love for Lautaro Martinez, who stumbled over Muslera. Back from the locker room, Lo Celso, again, found Gonzalez, whose recovery was stopped by the Uruguayan goalkeeper. Then, on a cross from Angel Di Maria, well shifted by Messi, Martinez went there for his goal, the third of a perfect evening for the Albiceleste (3-0, 62nd). Messi, twice, and Di Maria still made Muslera shine in the last minutes of the game and Lionel Scaloni’s men, second in the standings and undefeated for 24 matches (15 wins, 9 draws), got a little closer to the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.





Ospina wall and Colombia hold back Brazil

Still leader, Brazil, also on a royal road for qualification, was held back in Colombia, in Barranquilla. The proteges of Tite, who had won their 9 matches played so far in these qualifiers, dropped their first points against the Cafeteros. For Thiago Silva’s 100th selection, it was above all David Ospina who shone. The Naples goalkeeper made a decisive save on a strike from Neymar while Lucas Paqueta or Fred, both served by the Parisian No.10, then lacked realism in the first period. During the second act, Matheus Uribe, Juan Fernando Quintero and Jefferson Lerma sent shivers down the Brazilian defense, but Alisson was vigilant. Ospina, he continued his show, with impressive saves against Raphinha and Antony. Final score (0-0).

In the other meetings of the evening, Venezuela won at home against Ecuador (2-1), despite a new goal from Enner Valencia. La Tri, however, remains firmly in third place in the standings. Ramiro Vaca, at the end of the match, for his part offered a valuable success to Bolivia against Peru, in La Paz (1-0). Finally, Chile was reassured by winning at home against Paraguay (2-0), with a full match of the former Marseillais Mauricio Isla, decisive passer then scorer. A meeting also marked by an expulsion from each side (Charles Aranguiz for La Roja, Omar Alderete for l’Albirroja).

The results of the evening

¡La emoción sigue en las #EliminatoriasSudamericanas! 🙌 Estos fueron los resultados que dejó la Fecha 5⃣ camino a Catar 2022 🔜 pic.twitter.com/eQ1yLvenCv – CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) October 11, 2021

Classification