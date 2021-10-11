Argentina move closer to 2022 World Cup in Qatar after spectacular game against Uruguay

It was not until the 38th minute to see the excellent offensive animation of the Albiceleste finally be rewarded. From a small dive from the outside, Messi tried to serve Lautaro Martinez. Embarrassed, Muslera could not intervene and saw the ball end in the back of his net. It was then De Paul’s turn to confirm an exceptional first half by doubling the bet, closely, just before the break (44th). Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni admitted at a late-match press conference: “Up to the goal (from Messi), it was a very difficult game where they closed the game well. They put us in difficulty with two offensives from Suarez. “

When the locker room returned, Uruguayan coach Oscar Tabarez brought in Darwin Nuñez and Edinson Cavani in an attempt to reverse the score at all costs. The Matador also quickly tried his luck (55th) but his powerful strike ended in the stand. Lautaro Martinez, who did not intend to leave the field without going from his goal, scored the third on a pass from De Paul (62nd). Definitely safe, Argentina then continued his demonstration of football with the desire to do more.