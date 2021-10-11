Argentina move closer to 2022 World Cup in Qatar after spectacular game against Uruguay

It was undoubtedly the most anticipated meeting of this international truce in South America. After the draw against Paraguay (0-0) and before facing Peru on Thursday, Lionel Messi’s Albiceleste received Luis Suarez’s Celeste for the Clasico du rio de La Plata. An expected reunion between the two friends and former teammates of FC Barcelona, even if the gunslinger had warned: ” in the field, there is no friendship that is worth it “.
From his first ball catch, Messi set the tone by placing an acceleration of which he has the secret. A excited audience accompanied the game. With no less than three Ballon d’Or contenders on the pitch at kick-off – Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez and Luis Suarez – we were bound to expect a top-notch match. And we were served.
Messi puts Argentina in orbit
La Celeste, who had shown a sad version of herself in Copa America, evoking a possible end of the cycle, quickly pulled out the fangs with two shots in quick succession (6th), including one from Suarez, stopped by the Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who then managed to keep the Argentine goal inviolate. The response was immediate with a long shot from Paredes above (7th) then another from Lo Celso who fled the frame.
After the first quarter of an hour of play, Uruguay set up a compact defensive block and played against. A nice recovery from Suarez superbly repulsed by the Argentinian goalkeeper (21st) then another from the Atlético scorer on the post (28th) suggested that anything was possible. It was without counting on the individual technical qualities of the Argentines and the understanding between the midfielder and the attackers. Argentina dominated the game but came up against organized defense from Celeste. Lo Celso, excellent throughout the game, was unlucky by touching the crossbar before the ball bounced off the line (33rd).
It was not until the 38th minute to see the excellent offensive animation of the Albiceleste finally be rewarded. From a small dive from the outside, Messi tried to serve Lautaro Martinez. Embarrassed, Muslera could not intervene and saw the ball end in the back of his net. It was then De Paul’s turn to confirm an exceptional first half by doubling the bet, closely, just before the break (44th). Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni admitted at a late-match press conference: “Up to the goal (from Messi), it was a very difficult game where they closed the game well. They put us in difficulty with two offensives from Suarez. “
When the locker room returned, Uruguayan coach Oscar Tabarez brought in Darwin Nuñez and Edinson Cavani in an attempt to reverse the score at all costs. The Matador also quickly tried his luck (55th) but his powerful strike ended in the stand. Lautaro Martinez, who did not intend to leave the field without going from his goal, scored the third on a pass from De Paul (62nd). Definitely safe, Argentina then continued his demonstration of football with the desire to do more.
Angel Di Maria, entered in the 65th, and Lionel Messi tried to offer each other the fourth goal of the game, without success. Uruguay could do nothing. After a perfect evening, Argentina left the Monumental with one foot in Qatar, reinforced by its title of champion of America and by a collective led by a Leo Messi now well surrounded, that nothing seems to be able to stop.