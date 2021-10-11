assaulted, the former Miss France, Delphine Wespiser angers the police

Alsatian Delphine Wespiser, former Miss France and currently columnist and television host, angered the police after a post on her Facebook page. So much so that Michel Corriaux, Grand-Est regional secretary of the Alliance police union, asked him, via a press release, for a public apology.

It all started with a pick-pocketing of which the young woman was a victim in the early evening Friday, in a street in Mulhouse. His watch was subtly stolen by a man. In her post, Delphine Wespiser writes that she was assaulted in the street. “In a sleight of hand, my watch was gone. Fed up with this country. What does the police ? We turned an hour to find my attacker, and we didn’t see a single police patrol during that time. “





A post which did not fail to arouse strong reactions on social networks but also the anger of the Alliance police union which regrets “a sterile controversy”, which “casts shame on all of our colleagues. To the question: What are the police doing? Michel Corriaux responds in this same press release to the “celebrity” that the police “are engaged daily and relentlessly for the safety of the French at the risk of their lives!” “