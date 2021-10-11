Back 4 Blood: Solo progression blocked, developers respond | Xbox one

Back 4 Blood is about to be released very soon (October 12, 2021) on our consoles and PC for immediate availability in Xbox Game Pass. Some lucky ones who have pre-ordered the Deluxe and Ultimate versions can play early access for several days now, the opportunity to learn more about the content offered and in particular on the solo part of the game.

Immediate availability, persistent frustration

The least we can say about Back 4 Blood is that it is one of the most anticipated AAA games of the end of the year 2021. Offering an experience intentionally close to what the two episodes of Left 4 Dead offered on Xbox 360, the next title from Turtle Rock studios will mainly be designed for cooperation and multiplayer. But not only…

Indeed, it will be possible to survey the zombie-infested game universe through a single-player campaign which is the subject of the discontent of some of the players at the present time. The progression of the latter seems perfectly accessible, but would be blocked, like an arcade mode. Thus, when embarking on the adventure, a message alerts the player:





Using single card decks created in the Fort Hope deck menu

Maps and objectives will be adjusted

Matchmaking and player invitations are disabled

Earning Supply Points is disabled

Statistics tracking is disabled

Gaining progress through Achievements is disabled

To understand where the problem comes from, you should know that Back 4 Blood offers a progression system thanks to the gain of supply points to buy cards and increase the capacities of his character, to personalize him. However, the message seems clear concerning the solo part: the cards are automatically unlocked for immediate pleasure, but the statistics seem blocked. The single player mode therefore does nothing in the progress of the player, leaving a punitive feeling in the event of no internet connection or a furious rollback when the games did not offer the possibility of saving. Aware of the problem reported by their community, the developers at Turtle Rock Studios responded on Twitter:

❗ Attention Cleaners! ❗ We have heard your frustrations about progression in solo mode and are discussing ways to address the issue. Thank you for your patience and feedback at this time – we’ll have more news as we strategize on potential ways to make it happen. – Turtle Rock Studios is Hiring (@TurtleRock) October 9, 2021

Not to mention taking the problem head-on, however, the developers have promised to think about a suitable solution to review a strategy that would avoid a controversy a few days before the official release of the game …