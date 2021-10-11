Battlefield 2042: The 2x Smaller Beta Map on Xbox One and PlayStation 4! | Xbox one

After announcing that the digital version of Battlefield 2042 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will be offered to buyers of the Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5 versions, the discovery of the open beta has allowed players to finally test the latest baby of DICE . If you were comfortable in choosing to get Battlefield 2042 on your legacy console, keep in mind that the battlefields will be much smaller.

A heavily reduced card on Xbox One and PlayStation 4

DICE clarified the information in June that Battlefield 2042 maps will be a different size on older-gen consoles. A choice that may seem logical, given the difference in power between an Xbox Series X | S and an Xbox One, especially since next-gen and PC players will be able to compete at 64 vs 64, against 32 vs 32 for older consoles.

Screenshot on PC

Screenshot on Xbox One





By analyzing the screenshots of the Orbital map more closely, we can see that a significant part of the map is unavailable. It has been cut in half and many targets are missing. The starting points for both teams have been changed to remove the lower portion of the map on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. This helps focus the battlefield on essential map elements.

The Battlefield 2042 beta is now closed. The latter allowed us to get a first opinion with the controller in hand on what will await us on November 19 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam and Origins.