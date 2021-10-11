Beijing puts further pressure on Taiwan

Tensions between the two countries continue to increase.

Correspondence in Asia

Under the Stalinist golds of the Great Hall of the People, Xi Jinping charted the course of Chinese history to come to the heart of Beijing on Saturday. “The historic mission of the complete reunification of the mother country must be accomplished, and will be accomplished”, hammered the Chinese president. He was speaking on the occasion of the anniversary of the 1911 revolution which led to the fall of the last Qing emperor, then entrenched in the Forbidden City which has since become a museum of drafts, on the other side of the Tiananmen Square. A way of stepping over the centuries to place a pistol on the temple of Taiwan, territory conquered in the 17th century by the Manchu dynasty before becoming a Japanese colony, then the last refuge of Tchang Kaï-shek against the armies of Mao, and which escapes again to Communist China.

The leader of the world’s second largest economy has ruled “inevitable” the takeover of the democratic island of 23 million inhabitants, in a letter to the new leader