Belgium is sounding the alarm

The Red Devils of Courtois, Hazard, De Bruyne or Lukaku dreamed of a first trophy on Sunday. The most optimistic Belgian fans have fallen back to earth to the point of questioning the solidity of the position of coach Roberto Martinez. Because the men of the Catalan coach have fallen. First against the world champions, France, Thursday (3-2). Then against the European champions, Italy, Sunday (2-1), for the match for 3rd place.

This League of Nations has highlighted a recurrence: Belgium, yet number one in the Fifa rankings for more than three years, struggles to win against the great nations of the round ball. If we except a spectacular success in the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup against Brazil, the dazzling visions against teams of the world’s top-10 were rather rare.

Martinez “by default”?

However, to win a title, you have to beat the best. A sort of fatalism has therefore won over the Flat Country. “Do you still believe in us?”, Asked winger Yannick Carrasco openly on Saturday, annoying the editorials of a press which now seems to be losing patience after having adored this rather brilliant generation since 2014. “We are there. believe! “, insisted the player of Atletico Madrid.

For the first time since taking office in 2016, Martinez went out of his way at a press conference after the loss to Italy, far from his usual calm. The Spaniard does not seem to want to abandon the ship now in the midst of a storm as rumors regularly send him to Barça or to the new rich of Newcastle.

On the contrary, “El Senor” Roberto appeared more combative than ever, responding to the attacks which he is increasingly the object of, in particular on his tactical capacities to sublimate his team. “It’s not a tactical change that will make the difference. It’s the animation that counts,” he replied to those who consider him too rigid, even stubborn.





De Bruyne prefers to relativize

“We are beaten by the European champion (Italy) but we created more opportunities. We sometimes have to look beyond the only result”, he was angry in front of Belgian journalists dumbfounded, them who had never seen the ex-coach of Everton so tense. An attitude which can no doubt be explained by the media criticism born after the defeat against France on Thursday. “Martinez: stop or still?”, Headlined several Belgian dailies.

“It is time for professionals to start analyzing Martinez’s work. In France, Didier Deschamps was world champion, he missed the Euro and he was massacred. We here, we have the impression that ‘ there are a lot of people who don’t dare talk about Martinez. He had a World Cup, a Euro, the Nations League, and it didn’t work, “noted Nordin Jbari the former Anderlecht striker. and Bruges, reconverted consultant.

This wave of criticism arises while Kevin De Bruyne, playmaker for the Devils, believes that the results must be put into perspective: “We are only Belgium, with a smaller pool than France or Italy which have of a workforce of 22 + top + players, which is not our case “. Anyway, Martinez should remain at the helm until Qatar-2022, “a little by default”, according to the newspaper Le Soir. Because the possible candidates for the succession of the Spaniard are not legion even if the name of Michel Preud’homme is sometimes mentioned.