Benjamin Giraud: “The team was at its worst” – News

Despite the particularly painful months he has just gone through, he has always remained fully involved, upright and dignified. Until the end. For this training which has brought him so much over a decade, and for athletes whom some of them have known for almost as long. Historical rider of Team Delko – seven victories with the group between 2011 and 2017 – Benjamin Giraud has since swapped jersey and shorts to don the costume of sports director of the Marseille ProTeam. Until seeing it sink in this 2021 season, despite himself. This weekend, the Provençal accompanied his men for the last time, during the Tour de Vendée and then at Paris-Tours, which was the last race in the history of the team (read here). A moment rich in emotions for the former sprinter, whom DirectVelo contacted early this Monday morning following this announcement. Maintenance.



DirectVelo: The Delko team, it’s over!

Benjamin Giraud: The decision was taken very recently but I preferred to wait for our last race before announcing it. I didn’t want the riders to think about it before the Tour de Vendée and Paris-Tours. Besides, we had a good week and we ended on a good note, that’s good. I had warned the staff and the riders that it started to spread on Sunday morning.

“I AM PROUD OF BOYS”

It is all the same surprising to stop everything one weekend at the end of the season, when there are only two rounds of the Coupe de France to go…

Yes, but hey… Sportingly, these are races that would not have brought us much. The riders who could have shone in these events have not competed in a single race for a while and would not necessarily have been super competitive. So it’s not a big deal. Money is the crux of the matter, and economically the team was at its worst. Under these conditions, it was already good to be able to go to Paris-Tours. We finished on a big race and we performed there, I find it beautiful (Julien Trarieux finished in the Top 10, see ranking). It is better to finish in a nice way, rather than doing everything halfway and hard just to say to go at the end of the season.





The fact of not even being able to go to the end of the season suggests how critical the situation was …

Unfortunately yes. Economically, the situation has been no secret for a long time. It is what it is. We focus on the athlete and the image is very good and I want to be happy about that. When you are in the middle, you can guess the difficulties we went through and despite all that, the guys stayed strong until the end. You just have to see our last two performances of the weekend. I am proud of the boys. We kept the house until the end. And I know that some are pleasantly surprised with the way the riders ended the season, despite the worries that we went through.

“THERE WAS A LOT OF EMOTION, OF COURSE”

This Sunday must have been a very special day for the whole team, and for you the first since you have participated in this project for a very long time!

Completely ! Delko is more than a team. We have always been very close and there is something special here. It’s almost more of a family than a team. Until then, I was in the heat of the moment so I didn’t really realize it… But now the pressure starts to drop and I tell myself that it’s really over. It’s sad, yes …

We will no longer see the Delko team jerseys in the peloton …

After this Paris-Tours, we talked on the bus and we debriefed all together, for a little word of farewell. There was a lot of emotion, obviously. For myself, at 35, that’s almost a third of my life, it’s funny. Some have been there from the start, like me… It’s special because we’ve invested a lot in this team. We grew up with her and we shared a lot of great moments together.