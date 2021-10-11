Benjamin Mendy case: A new request for bail refused for the player of Manchester City

All of the facts are believed to have occurred between October 2020 and August 2021, at his home in Prestbury, Cheshire. If the judgment is scheduled from mid-January, the Chester court has also decided on a preliminary hearing, scheduled for November 15. As his lawyers have said, the Mancunian player denies all the facts. Asked about the subject before PSG-Manchester City two weeks ago, Pep Guardiola did not wish to comment on this case.
Since the opening of the 2021-22 season, Benjamin Mendy has so far played a Premier League match, at Tottenham (0-1), as well as the Community Shield lost to Leicester (0-1) at the beginning of the month of August.
