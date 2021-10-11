Benjamin Mendy case: A new request for bail refused for the player of Manchester City

No bail for Benjamin Mendy. British media Manchester Evening News announced the news on Monday. Judge Patrick Thomson refused this request for the third time, almost two months after the 2018 world champion began his detention (August 27). Indeed, the former player of Le Havre, OM and Monaco is accused of rape and sexual assault by three complainants (including a 17-year-old minor).

All of the facts are believed to have occurred between October 2020 and August 2021, at his home in Prestbury, Cheshire. If the judgment is scheduled from mid-January, the Chester court has also decided on a preliminary hearing, scheduled for November 15. As his lawyers have said, the Mancunian player denies all the facts. Asked about the subject before PSG-Manchester City two weeks ago, Pep Guardiola did not wish to comment on this case.





Premier League Newcastle, new look: from Gerrard to Icardi, the nouveau riche’s first fantasies Yesterday At 10:09

Since the opening of the 2021-22 season, Benjamin Mendy has so far played a Premier League match, at Tottenham (0-1), as well as the Community Shield lost to Leicester (0-1) at the beginning of the month of August.

“Granting Mbappé’s goal is not in the spirit of the game”: deciphering the turning point of the match

Premier League End of quarantine for Kanté, back to training 10/08/2021 At 6:47 PM