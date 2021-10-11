Benzema: a golden opportunity

Karim Benzema, who is among the 30 candidates for the Ballon d’Or, could take a new step tonight by winning the Nations League.

“I have dreamed of winning the Ballon d’Or since I was little”, admitted Karim in a recent interview with the daily AS. The striker is in the list of 30 candidates vying for the highest individual distinction in world football and he could today boost his rating a little before the votes.

Tonight, the Nations League final between Spain and France in San Siro will be one of the last great opportunities for Benzema to climb to the top of the list of favorites at the Ballon d’Or. Because despite sparkling performances, despite being Real Madrid’s best player and in insane form at 33, KB9 hasn’t won a single title with his club this year, which significantly reduces his chances of winning the trophy. He was also not helped by the early elimination of France at the Euro, his team having lost against all expectations in the round of 16 against Switzerland.





The Nations League is therefore the only title that Karim Benzema can lift in 2021. In the semi-final against Spain, he was one of the most remarkable players, paving the way for his family to come back with a great goal. . There is no doubt that against Spain tonight, the native of Bron will, once again, be the great offensive asset of Deschamps’ formation alongside Griezmann and Mbappé.

A victory, and why not one or more goals from Benzema in this final, this would be the ideal scenario for the Madrid striker. Especially since for this edition of the Ballon d’Or, no obvious favorite stands out, the big trophies having been distributed in a very balanced way (Jorginho is the only one to have lifted the Champions League and the Euro), while the teams which won their national championship were characterized more by the collective than by individualities. Circumstances which leave the awarding of the prize more open than ever.

What to favor El Nueve in the event of a new five-star performance against Spain? It is obvious, as this match seems to be a unique opportunity to strike a blow in the race for the prestigious Ballon d’Or …