Benzema Ballon d’Or, the trophy that changes everything

Winner of the League of Nations with the Blues on Sunday night in Milan, Karim Benzema may have taken the step that separated him from the Ballon d’Or 2021 …

If we look at the rules decreed by France Football regarding the attribution of the Golden Ball, the situation could not be clearer: ” Three criteria must be respected by the voters: the player’s performances (individual and collective) with his record; his class (talent and fair play); the whole of his career. Among the favorite contenders for the Supreme Individual Award this season, few items tick all three boxes. There is of course Lionel messi, winner with Argentina of the Copa America. But if we look at the Euro, won by Italy, there is hardly that Jorginho, also sacred in the Champions League with Chelsea, which stands out. With the limits that we know in terms of aura.

Without any chauvinism, even more than a Robert lewandowski who has been martyring the defenses of Germany and the continent for many years – and particularly since 2020 – there is another player – besides La Pulga – who seems to meet all the conditions for consecration on November 29: Karim Benzema. A fortiori since the interested party was awarded with The french team the League of Nations, Sunday in Milan, at the expense of Spain. In the form of his life, at 35, KB9 still had a thunderous start to the season (12 goals and 8 assists in 15 matches in all competitions). Therefore the real Madrid was not mistaken: ” Congratulations to our spectacular player, Benzema, the Golden Ball », Proudly trumpets the White House, echoing the French triumph.





“Without rival in the race for the Golden Ball”

The Spanish press, certainly a bit scalded by the scenario of a final which cruelly escaped La Roja, unanimously salutes the talent of Merengue, ” currently unrivaled in the Ballon d’Or race », Dares the sports daily Marca. An observation that will certainly not dispute Didier Deschamps rave about his attacker: ” Karim has a quality that is obvious and he has this infectious passion which is communicative. […] He has improved in many areas. Its efficiency is formidable. He is not the same player as in 2015. Already physically, he is so sharp… Humanly too, he has matured. His situation is no longer the same. He is at the top level. I’m happy for him. “

Sunday evening backstage at San Siro, Benzema indeed did not shy away from his pleasure flanked by a 27e career title – the first, however, with the French selection. ” On a collective and personal level, I really wanted to win a trophy with the France team, he blew hot on the antenna of M6. Today it’s done! It was a difficult game against this very good team from Spain. We showed great strength of character against this very strong team that never gives up. I think that’s the sign of great teams. Don’t panic, wait, wait for the right moment… That’s what we did. We never gave up and we managed to score these two goals! We are going to take advantage of this trophy; afterwards, we will give everything to qualify for the World Cup and go get it! Voters have until October 24 to determine the most deserving player in their eyes in the Ballon d’Or race.