Better than Black Friday, this iPhone 8 is … free (no scam)

Are you looking for a new smartphone and you dream of a device stamped with the Apple logo? Luckily, you currently have a great opportunity to receive an iPhone 8 for free at RED by SFR. Admittedly, it is a model which is reconditioned but this one is in a good condition. In the end, you save a lot of money. We explain how to take advantage of it (and the calculation).

RED by SFR has just announced the return of its flagship “RED Deal” offer. The latter combines a premium smartphone and a package. But in both cases you are the winners: this iPhone 8 is offered to you for free and the mobile plan is at a reduced cost. The last time the telecom operator made such an offer, it sold out within hours.

This is only the third time in history that RED by SFR has posted an exceptional RED Deal. This transaction is truly unique and it allows customers to make a very good deal. When we know that the new iPhone 8 is still reselling several hundred euros on marketplaces, you have an exceptional opportunity to take advantage of it here for 0 €.

As part of this one-off flash sale, it is therefore a refurbished iPhone 8 that is included in the ephemeral offer. The latter has a value of 180 euros in the resale market, so you can choose to keep it or sell it and make an immediate profit. If you keep it, be aware that it is in good condition and that you will at most have minor scratches on the front and sides of the device. That said, you will never be embarrassed in navigating your screen.

Coming now to the content of the RED Deal, here is what it is. To get this free iPhone 8, you will need to subscribe to a package with the operator. That said, you will not have to spread the payment of the smartphone over time as rivals SFR, Orange or Bouygues Telecom do. Once delivered, you will be the full owner of this iPhone and you will no longer owe anything to RED by SFR.

In return, it will therefore be necessary to take a mobile plan with 100 GB of data at home. In classical times, it is priced at 20 euros per month. Luckily, as part of this RED Deal, it will only cost you 15 euros. In the end, the value for money is very convincing since it also includes all unlimited calls, SMS and MMS as well as 13 GB per month in the EU and the overseas departments.

While RED by SFR is known to be a non-binding operator, there is a small exception for this offer. Since it gives you an iPhone 8 at no cost and without conditions, it will also be necessary to commit to a period of 24 months. We will do the calculation below, you will see that it remains relevant. In any case, committing to 24 months at this price is well worth it. At least the price won’t budge.





To finish now on the calculations, here is what it is. The 100 GB package at 15 euros per month will therefore cost you 360 euros over 2 years. By subtracting the price of the iPhone 8 which is free here, it will only cost you half of it now. In the end, this therefore amounts to a 100 GB subscription for 180 euros over the period. Reduced to at least, it will only cost you 7.50 euros for 100 GB of data. In short, unheard of. No rival can claim to do so well.

Crazy luck with the operator RED by SFR

RED by SFR quite regularly offers discounts on its packages. On the other hand, it very rarely offers discounts on smartphones. Here, you have every interest in taking advantage of it because the iPhone 8 is literally offered to you. What is appreciated is that it remains a premium smartphone that was built by the Apple brand. If you want to take advantage of the Apple ecosystem (up to iOS 15 which has just been released), you can give yourself to your heart’s content.

Without going into too much detail, you should know that this refurbished iPhone 8 comes with a 4.7-inch screen and a physical store at the bottom of the front part. It has the advantage of being very light (148 grams). It comes with 64 GB of storage space on the smartphone – which you can expand with iCloud storage. Note that eSIMs are not yet available on this model.

On the photo part, the iPhone 8 remains a very good camera phone. Certainly, since the end of 2017, there have been several generations of new iPhones and it is therefore difficult to compare this point with the models of 2021. That said, the 2 modules of 12 MP at the front and at the back will be able to take good shots. You can also shoot in 4K at 60 fps with the rear sensor.

Even though it does not belong to the latest generation of Apple smartphones, it remains a premium product from the manufacturer. So you won’t have any bad surprises with him. It will be recalled that this model is reconditioned but that it still comes with 24 months of warranty included. As a bonus, know that you have 14 days to change your mind if you don’t like the product.

We insist on one last thing for this pack with the iPhone 8: the end date. Certainly, it is posted on October 11, 2021. The reality is that it can end much faster than expected (and it will be). During the first two RED Deals, the operator was forced to terminate its offer early because of the strong demand for this discount. It will be the same for this offer, it is very, very advantageous.

