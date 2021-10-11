Billie Lourd, her touching words on the loss of her mother Carrie Fisher

On December 27, 2016, American actress Billie Lourd faced a double mourning: her mother Carrie Fisher and her grandmother Debbie Reynolds died a few hours apart.

If it was with great sorrow that the whole world learned of the disappearance of the interpreter of Princess Leia on December 27, 2016, it is with brutality that the actress Billie Lourd lost her mother, Carrie Fisher, a loving woman and inspiring carried away by a heart attack. But the tragedy continued to overwhelm the then 24-year-old girl: a few hours later, her grandmother, the equally legendary Debbie Reynolds died at the age of 84 from a stroke.

The two women of his life

That day, the actress of the series “Scream Queens” lost not only her closest relatives but also her models and best friends. The complicity and closeness of the three women was publicly and regularly displayed on photocalls or on film sets. Carrie and Debbie, two Hollywood stars with careers cumulating Golden Globes and Oscars, have always inspired and supported the career of the young woman in the cinema. When she embarked on a course in psychology at New York University in 2014, it was finally her first steps alongside her mother on the set of the filming of “Star Wars” that marked her debut. And this, thanks to the constant encouragement of Carrie Fisher, as Billie likes to recall.

“The first role I played was in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’ JJ Abrams called me and offered to come and read the scene of a character for whom he hadn’t found anyone. I did not have that role but another which represented three lines. On the set, I was strangely at ease. My mom pointed it out to me, saying, “It’s weird that you are so comfortable here. It is certainly the least comfortable place in the world. If you feel good here, then it is. is what you have to do with your life “”, she had said in 2017 to the magazine “Town & Country”. And that’s a piece of advice she followed by continuing her experience in the “Star Wars” saga in the last two games released in 2017 and 2019. This encouragement then pushed her towards Ryan Murphy in the “Scream Queens” series. , an experience that earned him the public support of his mother. “She is much more than just my daughter. She’s smart, funny and beautiful, ”Carrie Fisher wrote in October 2016 on Twitter.





To read :Billie Lourd wants to live up to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

An always moving subject

In the aftermath of the death of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, Billie Lourd had expressed her grief on social networks. “There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby,” she wrote at the time. But the emotion is still so strong, as evidenced by his touching words given on October 7, 2021 in an episode of the “New Day Podcast” on Spotify, noted by the “New York Post”. “I miss my mom and grandmother every day, but honestly, especially my mom. (…) She was the best and funniest person I know. She was my best friend. No one will ever be as funny as they were. She was – she’s amazing, ”she said. It is also the occasion to evoke his regrets not to have spent more time with the two women of his life: “We were offered all these random photoshoots and all these weird things (…) but I did not want to doing them when they were alive because I wanted to make sure people knew me separately from them. (…) Now, I would like to be able to go back in time and do all these photoshoots and do anything with them. ”

To read : Billie Lourd’s tribute to her mother Carrie Fisher

Roots that she does not forget

Since then, Billie Lourd has been able to rebuild her life and continued her growing career as an actress, always keeping a thought for Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher. In “The Rise of Skywalker”, the latest “Star Wars” opus released in 2019, she served as a stunt double for the character of Leia during a flashback from her youth. Her face is replaced onscreen by that of her mother when she was younger via archive footage. In 2020, Billie made an appearance in an episode of the final season of “Will and Grace” in which she played Fiona, granddaughter of Bobbi Adler, the character her grandmother Debbie played on the series. The young woman has also built a new family nucleus by giving birth to a first child, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell, from her union with actor Austen Rydel.

To read : Carrie Fisher’s Daughter Billie Lourd Becomes A Mom