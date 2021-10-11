Blida stadium director sacked

The Greens outclassed their Nigerian opponent by six goals to one, on October 8, at the Mustapha Tchaker stadium in Blida for the third day of the qualifiers for the FIFA-2022 World Cup in Qatar. However, despite this clear victory, the technical staff and the Algerian players were reassured at the end of the match against the catastrophic state of the lawn at the Mustapha-Tchaker stadium.

Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/youtub-obs

A lawn that looks like ” a field of potatoes », And which greatly hampered the development of Captain Riyad Mahrez’s comrades in the face of an adversary who is not, however, a thunderbolt of war.

The catastrophic state of the lawn of the stadium of Blida criticized

” With a lawn in such a state, we give more strength to our opponents. We come once a month to represent Algeria and we find ourselves evolving on such terrain. It is a disaster to find lawns in this condition. It’s serious », Launches the striker Islam Slimani in front of the journalists at the end of the match.

For his part, the captain of the Greens Riyad Mahrez, also author of a double against Niger, was very angry about the state of the lawn of the Mustapha Tchaker stadium. The Manchester City striker did not hide his disappointment during the end-of-match press conference. “ This evening, the ground is very damaged. It is almost unplayable. There is sand, I don’t understand how a country like ours can have a land like this », Riyad Mahrez launches to journalists.





Faced with this rise in the niche of the players of the Algerian team and the virulent comments of Algerian supporters on social networks, on the catastrophic state of the lawn of the Blida stadium, the public authorities were quick to react.

Mahrez on the ground: “a very very very damaged ground, almost unplayable”.

It is shameful. #ALGNIG pic.twitter.com/9cK0A8oBVX – Doxa (@Dz_Millennial) October 8, 2021

The stadium director and an official at the MJS dismissed

Indeed, on the evening of October 9, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Abderezak Sebgag, decided to dismiss the director of the stadium Mustapha Tchaker in Blida, Kamel Nasri. According to the Arabic-speaking daily Echorouk, the minister also decided to terminate the functions of the central director at the MJS, Rédha Doumi, in charge of equipment and infrastructure.

The minister decided to entrust the management of the Mustapha Tchaker stadium in Blida to the Algerian Football Federation (FAF), the same source specifies. Adding that the decisions of the Minister of Youth and Sports were taken following a false report sent by the officials concerned on the state of the lawn at the Blida stadium. The director of the stadium would have transmitted photos which do not correspond to the reality of the state of the lawn, a few days before the Algeria-Niger match.