Bloody, Dystopian Korean Series ‘Squid Game’ Hits Netflix World, Worries Parents

The South Korean series Squid Game, which mixes ultra-violence and denouncing economic inequalities, is currently enjoying enormous success on Netflix internationally. It is fast becoming the most popular series in the history of the streaming giant.

An ultra violent and ruthless dystopia

Broadcast since September 17 on Netflix, the nine-part series features hundreds of indebted or marginalized characters participating in a traditional children’s games competition (hopscotch style or “1, 2, 3, sun”) with the hope of winning 45.6 billion won (33 million euros). The losers are ruthlessly eliminated: they are killed. And there is only one possible winner at the end.

Hero Gi-hun, played by the excellent Jung Jae-Lee, is an endearing loser character. Unemployed, divorced and father of a little girl, he still lives with his mother and tries to recover by squandering what little he has by playing races.



Solicited by a flirtatious salesperson who approaches him in Seoul and already knows everything about him, he will quickly decide to participate in a promising game that can pay big dividends. He wakes up in a huge dormitory with 455 other candidates, all dressed in the same numbered green suit. Under the care of impersonal characters, masked and dressed in red (we think of La Casa de papel), the game of massacre can begin.

In the series, the contestants will have to take up a cruel challenge inspired by childish pastimes in each episode. The juxtaposition of these children’s games and their immediate and bloody fatal consequence, but also a hellish thriller-style rhythm, splendid sets, a colorful pop aesthetic and excellent actors, hit the mark and conquered in record time a very large audience around the world.

An allegory of the excesses of capitalist society

Accused of borrowing a little too much from the “survival” genre such as films Hunger Games, Battle royale and especially Japanese feature films As The Gods Will (2014), Korean Hwang Dong Hyuk, 50, of whom this is the first series, claims to have started writing the screenplay long before, in 2008, initially for a film project. “I admit I was very inspired by Japanese manga and anime “, he declared to Variety last month.

“When I started I was in a bad financial position myself and I spent a lot of time in cafes reading the Battle Royale and Liar Game comics. games. But I found them too complex and instead focused on children’s games for my own work. ”

“I wanted to write an allegory or a fable about modern capitalist society, something that shows extreme competition, much like the fierce competition of life. But I wanted to use the kind of character we all meet in real life“, he specifies.

The reasons for this new Korean success

The phenomenon Squid Game is the latest manifestation of South Korea’s growing influence on the global cultural scene, following the K-pop sensation BTS and the movie phenomenon Parasite, Palme d’Or at Cannes and the first film in a language other than English to win the Oscar for best film. Netflix has sensed the trend: the platform plans to invest $ 500 million in Korean content this year.

Despite a purely Korean framework, the themes addressed and the questioning of the excesses of the capitalism of Squid Game resonate worldwide and are the key to its global success. “The growing tendency to prioritize profit over individual well-being” is a “phenomenon that we observe in all capitalist societies around the world“, Sharon Yoon, professor of Korean studies at the University of Notre-Dame in the United States, told AFP.

In fact, in the series, the participants are quickly led to renew their consent to participate in this macabre game of survival. However, they prefer to risk death rather than return to their previous misery.





“South Korea has grown into a very unequal society quite quickly over the past two decades.“, explains for his part to AFP Vladimir Tikhonov, professor of Korean studies at the University of Oslo. Social mobility has become”much less possible“today compared to the pre-Asian financial crisis of 1997, he adds,”and the trauma of worsening inequalities … spills over to screens“.

Why the show worries parents

However, this denunciation of social brutality comes at the cost of unbridled violence on the screen where hemoglobin flows freely. The series is so successful that it already has unwanted consequences and worries parents and teachers.

In Paris, the weekend of October 2 and 3, the opening of a pop-up store dedicated to the series caused an endless queue in the rain, and a brawl between teenagers. The full red outfits goalkeepers and the green tracksuits of the participants of Squid Game are already offered on the website of Netflix, and they promise to be a hit on Halloween. As for the sales of white sneakers of the unfortunate players of the series, they have increased by 7,800% for three weeks, according to Variety.

More problematic: what was until now only innocent children’s games, have been transformed in some schoolyards into violent games inspired by Squid Game. Belgium, where the series is not recommended as in France for under 16s, was the first to sound the alarm last week.

The game “1,2,3, Sun” has indeed spread in some schoolyards in a violent version, the losers being beaten or whipped in the face. Which led tomunicipal schools belgians d’Erquelinnes to launch a warning to parents on Tuesday, October 5, asking them to be extra vigilant in the face of the dangers of this type of game. A Facebook post (below) shared over 39,000 times to date.

The phenomenon of reproduction of the gestures of the series has also been reported across the Channel, where primary school principals have written to parents of students urging them not to let their children watch this “dangerous” program, report The Independent.

France has not escaped the phenomenon, and it is starting to be taken very seriously. Asked by 20 minutes, National Education indicates that “an alert message will be sent to the academic directors of the national education services concerning the possible case of Squid Game“.