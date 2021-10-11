Brahim Bouhlel, imprisoned in Morocco, absent from the promotional tour of season 2

This Monday at 9 p.m., Canal + kicks off the new season of the series created by Franck Gastambide and devoted to rap.

On September 14, Franck Gastambide met the press on the occasion of the launch of season 2 of Valid . The actor and director thus started the promotional tour which ended this weekend with CanneSéries. And for good reason, Monday at 9 pm on Canal +, the series signs its return after a first season viewed more than 35 million times! After recounting the rise of Apash played by Hatik, Franck Gastambide wished to entrust the main role of his new plot to a woman. For this, he chose Laetitia Kerfa. Mother of a young boy, Sara aka Lalpha is a talented rapper but she will have to face misogyny, criticism or even haters on social networks as her troubled past will resurface.

If at each media release, Franck Gastambide appeared with the one who calls himself Original Laeti and Saïdou Camara, interpreter of William, Brahim Bouhlel was one of the big absentees. And for good reason, the young man is currently imprisoned in Morocco. On April 21, the Franco-Algerian comedian was sentenced to eight months in prison after being found guilty of “broadcasting a video of a person without their consent” and “hijacking a minor”.

“He is perfectly aware that he did something stupid” Franck Gastambide



In this video, shot in a restaurant, Brahim Bouhlel, Sammy Tami, a Franco-Moroccan influencer known under the pseudonym Zbarbooking, and actor Hedi Bouchenafa filmed themselves in the presence of three minors while uttering insults. Going viral, this “joke” quickly aroused outrage on social networks. If Hedi Bouchenafa managed to leave Morocco before the start of the investigation, Sammy Tami received a one-year prison sentence.

A severe sanction that no one expected. “He is perfectly aware that he did something stupid, that he hurt people even if obviously it was not his will at all and he is paying dearly for it. Like everyone else, he was far from imagining that he was going to pay it like that ”, told us Franck Gastambide who assures to have his news “everyday” and him “Bring all your moral and financial help”.

According to our colleagues from Parisian , Brahim Bouhlel, whose appeals and pardon requests were all rejected, “Take his illness patiently and finally resigned himself to serving his sentence to the end”, that is to say until December. Incarcerated with Sammy Tami, the 25-year-old shares his 30 m2 cell with fifteen other inmates.

