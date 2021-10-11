Brazil hung, Neymar criticized and poorly rated

Brazil conceded the draw in Colombia (0-0) on Sunday in qualifying for the World Cup. A meeting where Neymar struggled and collected the worst marks in the Brazilian press.

Neymar was back on the pitch on Sunday in Barranquilla. The Brazilian star had served his suspension match last Thursday against Venezuela (3-1) and started against Colombia. A meeting ended in a goalless draw (0-0) ending the Seleçao’s flawlessness in qualifying for the World Cup after nine wins in as many games.

The PSG player was aligned alongside two Gabriel (Barbosa and Jesus) but sinned in the last gesture in a very tight defense. He found some flaws by pushing David Ospina in particular in the parade, then by finding Lucas Paqueta or Fred, who spoiled the offerings (33rd). An insufficient return for the Brazilian press, critical of the 29-year-old star.





He was the lowest rated player by the Lance site (5). “He was too far from what was expected and played very poorly in attack, playing far from goal and missing the actions that ended the attack,” said the media.

The worst rating in several media

Same story at Globo Esporte where does not even collect the average and shares the worst score with Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Barbosa (4.5). “He created the team’s two best chances in the first half by finding Paquetá and Fred. (…) But he missed too much trying to find spaces in the Colombian defense. On a counterattack, he missed. gave the ball to Paquetá, but insisted on the dribble and took his time. “

An opinion that does not share the Brazilian coach, Tite, much more satisfied with his star, a little tense like his clash with defender Yerra Mina. “Neymar has been good as a team leader,” Tite said, adding that his No.10 was “scored very well” by the Colombian defense.