    Brazil: Neymar’s latest provocation on a Colombian defender

    Brazil failed to bring back a draw on the lawn of Colombia (0-0), and Neymar’s performance did not fail to elicit comments. Indeed, the Brazilian from PSG, in line with his disappointing performances with the capital club, has missed just about everything he has been able to undertake against the Colombians, which has led to heavy criticism on social networks.

    They were also excited for a strong streak in the match. Just before the hour mark, Neymar warmed up very hard with Yerri Mina, the central defender of Colombia, in a heated exchange that ended … with a provocative kiss from Neymar to the Colombian! The referee also decided to crack down by issuing a yellow card for the two men.

    to summarize

