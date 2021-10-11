More

    British Airways asks staff not to label passengers ‘ladies and gentlemen’

    British Airways pilots and cabin crew have been asked not to qualify passengers as Ladies and Gentlemen

    Pilots and cabin crew British Airways were asked not to label passengers as ” Ladies and gentlemen “ during greetings.

    British Airways (BA) will instead switch to more gender-neutral terms, as part of efforts to celebrate “Diversity and inclusion”. This decision follows other airlines that have started the movement as Lufthansa, easyjet and Air Canada. A BA spokesperson said: “We celebrate diversity and inclusion and are committed to making all of our customers feel welcome when they travel with us. “

    Sir Martin Sorrell, founder of the WPP advertising agency, told the Sunday Telegraph that passengers are no longer disturbed by the use of traditional greetings. “Whether lucky or unhappy, it is a sign of the times”, did he declare.

    Last month, Air Malta announced that she would also delete phrases such as “Welcome, ladies and gentlemen” in favor of a more inclusive language, such as: “Attention, all passengers”. Staff are now encouraged to qualify passengers as“Guests” and other more universal terms, the airline said in a statement.


    Expression ” Ladies and gentlemen “ was discontinued by Transport for London (TfL) in 2017 in favor of inclusive greetings like “hello everyone”.

