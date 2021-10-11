British Airways in turn abandons the “Ladies and Gentlemen”

The British airline intends to promote diversity and inclusion by abandoning gender greetings.

One after the other, the major airlines are committing to “inclusion” by abandoning gendered approaches in their relations with their customers …

Thus, after Lufthansa, Easyjet, Air Malta and Air Canada, it is the turn of British Airways to announce that its staff are invited to no longer use “Ladies and Gentlemen” to address passengers.

Neutral terms

It is now a question of using neutral terms to highlight “diversity and inclusion”. “We are committed to making sure that all our customers feel welcome when they travel with us”, summarizes a spokesperson for the British company.





What can these “more neutral” terms be? At Air Malta, we recommend using “passengers” or “guests” or “universal” terms … On the German side, Lufthansa, we recommend expressions like “Dear passengers” or “Hello”.

For these companies, it is about being part of an ongoing discussion in society which aims to recognize all types of genres without distinction.