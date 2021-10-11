British police end Prince Andrew investigation

Prince Andrew, at the Chapel Royal at Great Park in Windsor, Britain on April 11, 2021. STEVE PARSONS / REUTERS

He had been the subject of multiple charges of participation in the vast sex trafficking carried out by the American financier Jeffrey Epstein. Prince Andrew, second son of Queen Elizabeth II, is no longer the subject of investigations by British police, the latter announced on Sunday (October 10th).

“The officers of the Metropolitan Police [ou MPS, pour Metropolitan Police Service, en anglais] analyzed a document published in August 2021 in the context of civil proceedings in the United States ”, explained the police on Monday in a statement. “This analysis is now complete and we are not taking any further action”, specify the police services, while ensuring that they continue to cooperate with the services, in particular the American ones, which continue to investigate various aspects of the Epstein affair.





The investigations had been reopened by the chief of the Metropolitan Police of Greater London after the filing of a complaint for sexual assault on a minor in August with the court of Manathan by Virginia Giuffre. The 38-year-old American claims Prince Andrew is “One of the mighty men” who has she been to “Delivery for a sexual purpose” when she was the victim between 2000 and 2002, from the age of 16, of the sex trafficking of minors set up by the financier Jeffrey Epstein. As some of the incidents took place in London, she said – as well as New York and the British Virgin Islands – British police had taken up the case. According to Sunday Times, police officers therefore asked to question Mr.me Giuffre, who now lives in Australia. But the weekly could not confirm whether they had obtained an official statement from it.

Also read the survey: Jeffrey Epstein, route of a sexual predator

Maxwell investigation ends

The 61-year-old Duke of York had “Categorically” denied the accusations in an interview deemed calamitous to the BBC in November 2019, where he did not express a single regret for his friendship with Epstein or the slightest empathy for his victims. He also claimed to have “No memory” of any meeting with his accuser. A photo of Andrew, taken by Epstein at Maxwell’s home during a visit to London in 2001, however, shows him with his arm around M’s waist.me Giuffre, then 17 years old.

Police have also confirmed that they have completed their investigation of charges of trafficking and ill-treatment of underage women and girls targeting Britain’s Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend. These accusations were relayed in June by the British television channel Channel 4 News.

Also read the story: Prince Andrew’s “Alibi Pizza” in the Epstein affair

Our main articles on the Jeffrey Epstein affair