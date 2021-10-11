British police will not prosecute Prince Andrew

Targeted by a complaint in the United States as part of the investigation into the sex crimes of the American financier Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew will not be worried by the British police. The latter announced, Sunday, October 10, that it would take no further action after reviewing sexual assault charges targeting the second son of Queen Elizabeth II, accused by an American, Virginia Giuffre, 38, who testified complaint in August in Manhattan court.

Virginia Giuffre claims Prince Andrew is “one of the mighty men” who has she been to “delivery for a sexual purpose” when she was the victim between 2000 and 2002, from the age of 16, of the vast sex trafficking for which the financier Jeffrey Epstein was indicted and imprisoned, before committing suicide in a Manhattan prison, in summer 2019.

In August, London Police Chief Cressida Dick asked her team to reconsider the case. “Metropolitan Police officers have become aware of a document released in August 2021 as part of a US civil action. This review has been completed and we are taking no further action.”, police said.





Police have also confirmed that they have completed their investigation of charges of trafficking and mistreatment of underage women and girls targeting Britain’s Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend. These accusations were relayed in June by the British television channel Channel 4 News. “We have also reviewed information provided to us by a media organization in June 2021. This review has been completed and no further action will be taken.”, indicated the police London without further details.

Prince Andrew, who denies the allegations against him, is accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre, then a minor, on three occasions: in London at Ghislaine Maxwell’s, and at Jeffrey Epstein’s properties in New York and in the Virgin Islands .

The 61-year-old Duke of York had “categorically” denied such accusations in an interview deemed calamitous to the BBC in November 2019, where he did not express a single regret for his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein or the slightest empathy for the victims.